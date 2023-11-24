Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,185,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,598,922 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $469,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

