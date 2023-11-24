American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of American Electric Power worth $483,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.