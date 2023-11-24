Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. Teradata’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

