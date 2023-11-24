PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,228 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $45,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.