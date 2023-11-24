MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.