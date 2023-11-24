Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 54,918 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,918 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. 64,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

