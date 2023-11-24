Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 476,068 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 476,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CME stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.15. The company had a trading volume of 155,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.94. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

