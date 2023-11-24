Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Increased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.31% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $77,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSD stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.74. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

