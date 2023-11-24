685,232 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 685,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 2,631,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,728,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

