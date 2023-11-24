Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $81,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cable One by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 8,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

Cable One Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CABO stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $542.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $596.66 and its 200 day moving average is $639.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.23 and a fifty-two week high of $861.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

