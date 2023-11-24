Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 224,642 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,642 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Copart worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 527,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

