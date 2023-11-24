Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 7,323 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.65. 196,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.