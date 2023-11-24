Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,614 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $8,592,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.38. 43,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,868. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.97 and a 200 day moving average of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.