ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,852 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 566,268 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

GOLD stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

