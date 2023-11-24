Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

CAH stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

