Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 100,816 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,816 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. 38,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,022. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

