Ardor Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $102.26 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.