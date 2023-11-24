Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $147.22 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.24 or 0.00026787 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $147.22 million and $6.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00076725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039747 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,375,144 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

