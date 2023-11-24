Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,347 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.18% of Boston Properties worth $377,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

