The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,947 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Hershey worth $130,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.68. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.05.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $631,735 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

