Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,437 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.43% of Atlassian worth $183,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Atlassian by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $1,579,882.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,337,288.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 149,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,618,055.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $1,579,882.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,337,288.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,350 shares of company stock worth $66,169,989 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $180.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.27. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $115.24 and a 12-month high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.