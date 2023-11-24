e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Holdings Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for approximately 2.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.25% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,587. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,741 shares of company stock worth $13,483,075. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

