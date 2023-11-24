Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,075 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $61,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,023,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,566,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 127,255 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 62.5% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.58. 377,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,864. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

