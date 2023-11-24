Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Raised by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $254.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.76. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

