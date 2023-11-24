Sei Investments Co. Purchases 21,290 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $39,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

