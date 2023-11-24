Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 420.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 473.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Fisker Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE FSR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 11,520,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,574. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $758.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

