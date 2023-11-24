The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,064,624 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BCE were worth $415,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 33.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Price Performance

BCE traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $39.65. 224,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,068. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.01%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

