Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $78.13. 399,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,931. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $191.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

