Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares during the quarter. Lucid Group accounts for 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,985,479. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

