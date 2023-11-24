Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $87.23 Million Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,335,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055,920 shares during the period. iQIYI accounts for 4.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 1.73% of iQIYI worth $87,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iQIYI by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,127,144. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.56. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

