Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,764,727 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for about 9.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Vipshop worth $188,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 6.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. 1,120,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

