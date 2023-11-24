Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,088 shares during the quarter. Chindata Group comprises about 2.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $46,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,039,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,205,000 after purchasing an additional 865,490 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,502,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 245,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $73,731,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 6,098,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 278,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CD shares. TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

