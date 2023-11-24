O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after buying an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.96. 76,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,392. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $77.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,530 shares of company stock valued at $16,036,111 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

