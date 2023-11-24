The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $302.42 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Lowe’s Companies worth $302,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.05. 536,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,352. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.56.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

