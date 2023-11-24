Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $372,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB stock remained flat at $60.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

