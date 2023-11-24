Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,990 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.36% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $288,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.98. 19,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,793. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

