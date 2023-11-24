O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $171.49. 78,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

