The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,044,940 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,044,940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.50% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. worth $718,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KKR traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 529,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,472. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

