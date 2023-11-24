Inceptionr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,445. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.19. 5,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

