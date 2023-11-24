LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,703 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

