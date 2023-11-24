LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,703 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.