The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $624,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. 460,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,402. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

