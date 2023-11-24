CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.32% of CGI worth $327,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 332.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in CGI by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.37. 20,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.35 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

