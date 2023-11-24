The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 633,933 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,087,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. 401,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.