The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $922.87 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 636,558 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.45% of Salesforce worth $922,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.75. The stock had a trading volume of 835,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,637. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,783,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,792 shares of company stock valued at $139,877,921 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

