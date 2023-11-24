O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after buying an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.46. The stock had a trading volume of 107,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

