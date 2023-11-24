The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.37 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,870,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.45% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,371,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

