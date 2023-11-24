Library Research Ltd Has $27.12 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Library Research Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 44.7% of Library Research Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Library Research Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 379,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

