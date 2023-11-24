Jill Watts Purchases 4,021 Shares of nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Jill Watts purchased 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.46 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,996.66 ($19,734.64).
NIB Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.
NIB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from NIB’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
NIB Company Profile
nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.
Featured Stories
