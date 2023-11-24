Financial Comparison: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) and ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vitru and ProBility Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 2 0 3.00 ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitru presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.36%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $255.14 million 1.56 $18.08 million $0.84 14.07 ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

This table compares Vitru and ProBility Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and ProBility Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 8.12% 13.10% 5.03% ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ProBility Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vitru shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vitru beats ProBility Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects. It also operates a bookstore in Houston, Texas; and an e-commerce Website, www.browntechnical.org. In addition, the company provides print and electronic codes and standards used by engineers and tradesmen to ensure that they are following the national and local building and industrial codes as they perform their jobs; sells individual print and electronic versions of individual codes and subscriptions to sets of codes, as well as aids and guides that assist engineers and tradesmen; and publishes its own content and resells the content of independent third parties. Further, it produces and distributes online training courses aimed at its target market; provides printed reference materials in addition to e-books, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications; and offers HVAC, plumbing, industrial, and residential trade reference materials with online training for product education, certification, and code practices. Additionally, the company offers e-learning courses and weekly training classes for contractors. It serves electrical distributors, including bookstores, trade/vocational schools, universities, retail chains, specialty retailers, and independent hardware stores, as well as small to medium sized business market governmental institutions and private sectors. The company offers its services under the Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing brands. ProBility Media Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

