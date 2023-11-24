Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.21% of GFL Environmental worth $315,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 182,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 107.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 27.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. TheStreet downgraded GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

